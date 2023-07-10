Abortion rights supporters hit streets of Dubuque ahead of Tuesday's special legislative session

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- An abortion rights protest organized by the Dubuque area took place on Monday night on the eve of a special session where lawmakers will seek to implement new restrictions on abortion in Iowa.
The group had been holding abortion rights rallies since the overturning of Roe v Wade last year. They told KWWL that the special session on Tuesday is another sign of legislators not listening to their concerns.
The crowd gathered at Dubuque's Town Clock Tower. The protestors hit the streets and marched throughout downtown. Protestors say they hope that their action inspires a change of heart by legislators.
Organizers of the protest also told KWWL that they plan to head to Des Moines on Tuesday, and are organizing carpools to get as many people there as possible.