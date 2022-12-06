Aaron Rainey named new General Manager of Dubuque Five Flags Center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- ASM Global, the company that manages the Dubuque Five Flags Center, has announced that Aaron Rainey has been promoted to the role as General Manager.
Rainey was named as the interim General Manager in October, when previous General Manager HR Cook stepped down to pursue another position.
"I'm honored to be chosen to continue to lead the legacy here at Five Flags Center," Rainey said in a press release.
He added, "My team and I are excited for the future, and look forward to continuing Five Flag Center's long-standing tradition of bringing quality entertainment to the Tri-state area."
Dave Jolette, ASM Global's Regional Vice President for Arenas praised Rainey's experience that he brings to the table.
"Aaron's understanding and commitment to Dubuque, combined with is 25 years of experience in live entertainment sets the foundation for Aaron and the Five Flags Center staff to continue bringing great entertainment and experiences to the venue," Jolette said in a press release.