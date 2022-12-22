 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in Effect Through Friday night.

Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common
over the region. Winds will peak tonight and into Friday with
gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard
conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa.

Wind chill values will be in the 20 to 40 below range before
bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly
encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions, and prepare
accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans until at
least Saturday, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 40
to 50 mph later tonight and Friday. Extreme cold and wind
chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and dropping to
near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility
with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and
life threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

A closer look at Dubuque's snow plows

  • Updated
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- KWWL joined Paul Dement on a ride-along in a snow plow as he cleared snow around the rural roads on the outskirts of Dubuque.

Dement has been a driver with Dubuque for over a decade and says that this storm has been nothing out of the norm.

Dement was out on the roads starting at midnight. he says that conditions so far have been pretty favorable. Due to the snow being fairly fluffy, and with small amounts of ice, the plow has had plenty of traction. The wind hasn't been too much snow on the back roads, either.

He said that he hasn't seen any stuck cars yet, but he remembered another storm where he saw someone who wasn't so lucky.

Dement recalled, "I got passed by a car once on a narrow two-lane road that I was plowing because it was drifting. And he didn't make it very far."

Dement wrapped up his route around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. He said that he expects with the forecasted weather that he'll be back out on the road on Friday morning.