A closer look at Dubuque's snow plows

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- KWWL joined Paul Dement on a ride-along in a snow plow as he cleared snow around the rural roads on the outskirts of Dubuque.
Dement has been a driver with Dubuque for over a decade and says that this storm has been nothing out of the norm.
Dement was out on the roads starting at midnight. he says that conditions so far have been pretty favorable. Due to the snow being fairly fluffy, and with small amounts of ice, the plow has had plenty of traction. The wind hasn't been too much snow on the back roads, either.
He said that he hasn't seen any stuck cars yet, but he remembered another storm where he saw someone who wasn't so lucky.
Dement recalled, "I got passed by a car once on a narrow two-lane road that I was plowing because it was drifting. And he didn't make it very far."
Dement wrapped up his route around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. He said that he expects with the forecasted weather that he'll be back out on the road on Friday morning.