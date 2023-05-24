83 churches leave the Iowa Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Dozens of Iowa churches are parting ways with the United Methodist Church.
83 churches are leaving the Iowa Annual Conference, about 11% of the 750 Methodist churches in Iowa.
"It is with sadness to see these churches leave," said Bishop Kennetha Bigham-Tsai. "But it was our intent to allow churches, that had duly voted to leave, to do so in a spirit of grace. It is now time to move on and do the ministry to which we have been called and to be vehicles for healing within the Iowa Annual Conference."
The Iowa Annual Conference held a special session over Zoom on Tuesday evening, where they approved the resolution of the disaffiliation, with 96% voting to pass it.
The 83 Iowa churches will no longer be part of the United Methodist Church after June 30. The list of churches includes 28 from Eastern Iowa, including four from Dubuque and two from Marion.
Tom Shinkle, the lead pastor at Grand View Church in Dubuque, said his congregations started considering leaving the United Methodist Church in October.
"We've been very methodical in the conversations, and the straw polls and the votes, of letting the congregation decide what they want to do," Shinkle said.
Shinkle also oversees two smaller churches in Dubuque, Center Grove, and Wesley.
The disaffiliation process is outlined in Paragraph 2553 of the Book of Discipline, which is the rule book for the United Methodist Church.
To leave, two-thirds of the church congregation need to vote to disaffiliate.
Grand View plans to move to the Global Methodist Church like many other churches.
"There are just different visions for how we're going to be connected as a denomination," Shinkle said. "The global Methodist Church is a traditional Methodist denomination and looks attractive for a number of reasons.
The exit agreement for all the churches cites homosexuality and same-sex marriage.
The agreement said the vote is "for reasons of conscience regarding a change in the requirements and provisions of the Book of Discipline related to the practice of homosexuality or the ordination or marriage of self-avowed practicing homosexuals."
For his congregation, Shinkle said the move was about more than sexual identity.
"It's not about that kind of anger and animosity or hatred," Shinkle said. "That's not what's driving it."
"We are open and welcome to all people to worship here and to go to Sunday school and be part of things," he added. "If anything, we're tired of the argument. We're tired of spending time, effort and energy fighting and arguing about same-sex weddings and LGBTQ-plus clergy. It just was never our issue here at Grand View."
For his congregation, Shinkle said the move was about leadership decisions people disagree with.
"Our issues have more to do with leadership and theology and some of the procedural things like the trust clause," he said. "All of our property is held in trust for the Iowa annual conference, as opposed to the church owning it and being able to make decisions about our building and our land."
The Book of Discipline still says marriage is between a man and a woman. Last year, the Iowa Conference allowed ministers to marry and ordain LGBTQIA+ members.
Shinkle said part of the frustration from many disaffiliated churches in Iowa is what they view as the selective enforcement rules.
"There are layers to this, and it's complex. Take the issue of human sexuality out of it and look at the governance and the leadership that says, there are some parts of our agreed upon representative government rules that we're going to follow, but there's others that we don't think we need to follow right now," Shinkle said. "That is a big issue with who's leading us and where are we going?"
Interim Assistant to the Bishop and Director of Connectional Ministries Rev. Bill Poland called the disaffiliation "a painful event for all of us."
"We bless those churches that have chosen to disaffiliate. To those churches that remain, we want to encourage them to reengage with their mission to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world," Poland said. "The world needs us to engage in our purpose for being here. That purpose isn't confined to those who are inside the church walls or who have been part of this debate. Our urgent mission is to those who are outside, and Christ is already there. We just need to follow."
Under the exit agreement, churches that disaffiliate will pay for two years of apportionments and unfunded pension liabilities for retired clergy members, which could total hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the church size.
The window for churches to leave is closing fast, with the 2019 disaffiliation rule expected to close at the end of this year. Shinkle said another wave of disaffiliations would be voted on in November.
"We're doing our best to be graceful, to be peaceful and to move past this season so we can all get back to doing what we believe God has called us to do and why we're here," Shinkle said.