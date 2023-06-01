6th arrest made in connection to Dubuque murder

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A sixth arrest has been made in connection to a Dubuque shooting death from earlier this year.
On February 7, Lonnie E. Burns was shot and killed. Court documents released since then have shown that the incident was a planned robbery that went wrong.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Kenneth D. Reed in Mason City. Reed faces first-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges.
Aaron Johnson, Jermaine Bolds, Langia Hannon, Tiarha Godwin and Terry Valrie have also been arrested and charged. Valrie was taken into custody last week.
Lawyers for Godwin, who is 16, want her case to be taken to juvenile court.