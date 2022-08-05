 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

4 people injured in a 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque on Thursday

By Abby Turpin

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash that left four people injured on Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Caroline E. Hendron, 24, and Skylar E. Heim, 4, were transported to an area hospital for for what are being described as minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Mary B. Hendron, 57, and Amanda E. Heim, 35, were also injured but declined to go to the hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on the intersections of Jackson St. and East 27th St.

Hendron was driving west on East 27th and Heim was driving south on Jackson St. when Hendron failed to yield at the stop sign, causing the accident.

Hendron was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign.