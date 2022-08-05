4 people injured in a 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque on Thursday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash that left four people injured on Thursday morning.
According to a press release, Caroline E. Hendron, 24, and Skylar E. Heim, 4, were transported to an area hospital for for what are being described as minor injuries.
Meanwhile, Mary B. Hendron, 57, and Amanda E. Heim, 35, were also injured but declined to go to the hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on the intersections of Jackson St. and East 27th St.
Hendron was driving west on East 27th and Heim was driving south on Jackson St. when Hendron failed to yield at the stop sign, causing the accident.
Hendron was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign.