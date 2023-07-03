37th Air & Fireworks show set to dazzle Dubuque skies

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Festivities are underway in Dubuque as thousands of people are lining up on the river to see the Radio Dubuque Air and Fireworks show on Monday night.
The event at A.Y. McDonald Park is expected to bring in tens of thousands of people to the area. With this year being the 37th year of the Air and Fireworks show, organizers say there's a reason for the large crowd.
Perry Mason with Radio Dubuque says that they plan for the event all year.
Mason said, "Everybody says 'When do you start working on the show', well we’re already working on next year's show. I mean today's show is tonight. It’s a show that we dedicate to the men and women in the armed forces that have given us the freedom that we enjoy today.”
Along with the fireworks, the airshow will feature historic planes from WWII flying alongside the modern A10 Warthog. A special nighttime sky dive from the Army's Golden Knights is also planned.