3 people displaced in Dubuque apartment fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three people have been displaced following a fire at Penn Place Apartments in Dubuque on Wednesday.
Reports of the fire were received around 12:09 p.m. Multiple fire engines were deployed to the scene and arrived within 5 minutes of the call.
Upon arrival, fire crews found that all three occupants had evacuated the apartment.
After the fire was put down, it was discovered that the fire was contained only to the stove and cabinet area. The cause of the fire was due to grease in a pan on the stove that was briefly unattended.
The apartment received enough smoke damage that it was determined to be uninhabitable.
The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the three people with alternate living arrangements.