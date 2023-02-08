 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain
transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into
Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected
with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in
portions of east central into northeast Iowa. Areas outside of
the main band will likely see a sharp cutoff in snow totals. A
brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible
on Thursday morning with impacts to the morning commute expected.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...East central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

3 people displaced in Dubuque apartment fire

Fire Web

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three people have been displaced following a fire at Penn Place Apartments in Dubuque on Wednesday.

Reports of the fire were received around 12:09 p.m. Multiple fire engines were deployed to the scene and arrived within 5 minutes of the call.

Upon arrival, fire crews found that all three occupants had evacuated the apartment.

After the fire was put down, it was discovered that the fire was contained only to the stove and cabinet area. The cause of the fire was due to grease in a pan on the stove that was briefly unattended.

The apartment received enough smoke damage that it was determined to be uninhabitable. 

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the three people with alternate living arrangements.

