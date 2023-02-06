2023 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival kicks off this week in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 2023 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting festival is set to begin this week in Dubuque at Washington Park.
Six teams, including a student team representing the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, will face off for the competition.
The teams will begin sculpting on Thursday, February 9 until Sunday, February 12.
The free community event will go on from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday in Washington Park. Community members are invited to vote for their favorite snow sculpture, either online or in person.
Tools and blocks of snow will be available for people to use to make their own snow sculpture.
On top of winning the People's Choice Award, a team will be selected to advance to the U.S. National Snow and Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh will present the awards and cash prizes at the Dubuque Museum of Art's lobby at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.