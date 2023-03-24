2023 Mac & Cheese Fest tickets on sale

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mac & Cheese Fest tickets are officially on sale, with the 5th year of the festival returning to Dubuque on May 4, 2023.
Local chefs and breweries will provide over 20 types of mac & cheese and over 50 types of craft beer to sample.
Tom Rauen, the creator of the event said in a press release, “We are excited for our 5th year, to showcase the amazing and talented chefs and brewers of our area while creating an experience that friends and family can enjoy.”
The proceeds from the festival will go toward the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Co-chair of the festival Amanda Rauen said in the press release, "The cause hits close to home and we started this event after our son Thomas spent 19 days in the NICU in Iowa City."
Mac & Cheese Fest will be held at the Grand River Center in Dubuque on May 4th, 2023 from 6pm-8pm, with a VIP hour from 5pm-6pm.
