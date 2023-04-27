12th year of Julien Dubuque International Film Festival underway

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF) is back in action for its 12th year.
This year the festival has expanded the film list to 180 films from 120 in 2022. The festival is bringing in some big names, such as George R.R. Martin. Martin is the author of the book series that led to the "Game of Thrones" TV empire.
Festival officials say that they think the new additions reflect the growing reputation the community has in the film industry.
JDIFF Director Susan Gorrel told KWWL, "It's become known for showing a wide variety of diverse programs, which is awesome and that's what you want from a festival. That you’re able to give voices to everything and I think filmmakers are recognizing that as well, so then some of those big names start to come in with their films.”
All films are available to attend for no cost on Thursday, and students get to go fore free on Friday.
More information and tickets can be found online on their website or at the Hotel Julien Dubuque.