100-year-old veteran gets one more chance to fly in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- In Dubuque, a century old WWII veteran took to the skies for one of his final flights. The University of Dubuque hosted the veteran for a flight over his childhood home on Tuesday morning.
Max Wilson may be four times reporter Max Tedford's age, but it was hard to tell with how giddy he was. He said that he flew more than forty missions in a bomber during WWII, but none of them got him as excited as Tuesday's flight.
Wilson turned 100 years old on February 4. For his birthday wish he told his friends that he wanted to fly one last time, with his last mission taking place in 1945.
It just so happens one of his friends is Randy Warm, the head of Aviation Instruction with the University of Dubuque.
Warm says that after talking with University administrators, they jumped at the chance to take Wilson back into the air. Wilson says that this flight was like none other he's been on before.
Wilson said, "It was nice. I saw things that I’d only dreamed of. Now I can go home and dream.”
A University of Dubuque student took Wilson up around Dubuque and his hometown of Maquoketa, giving him a view he says he'd never seen before.
Wilson said after the flight that he's hoping to do it again for his 101st birthday next year.