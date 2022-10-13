Dubuque water shows presence of PFAS chemicals; City says it's still safe to drink

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- New results from water samples taken by the Iowa DNR in Dubuque show a prevalence of manmade chemicals in drinking water, known as PFAS.
Dubuque's water shows that it has 4.6 parts per trillion in one compound, which is more than the minimum 4.0 parts per trillion reporting level that is required in the state of Iowa.
Dubuque residents have been told that they can still drink the water. The City says that the water still meets all federal and state standards for safe consumption.