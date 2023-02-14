Dubuque sex offender receives 25 year prison sentence

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- Dubuque man and registered sex offender Bobby Lippstock, 33, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.
Investigators say Lippstock posed as several teenagers to "engage in sexually explicit communication with minors." Lippstock was previously convicted of trying to meet a minor at a local park.
Lippstock was accused of gaining of the trust of minors before receiving and distributing "child sexual abuse material" through at least eight different social media accounts." Lippstock reportedly had such material on several electronic devices within his home.
At his sentencing, a federal judge noted Lippstock poses a threat to his community, particularly to minors. Lippstock is not eligible for parole and must also serve 10 years of supervised release.