Dubuque residents hoping city council will find solution to odor issues near water treatment plant

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Residents in Dubuque say the city's Water and Resource Recovery Center stinks. The site acts as both Dubuque's and surrounding communities' wastewater treatment plant. City officials and residents say that's created a distinct smell that permeates the neighborhood.
The plant cleans the waste water used in Dubuque and some surrounding communities before its released back into the environment. However it smells like sewage. Seventy nearby residents along South Grandview and signed a petition in the spring asking the city to look into doing something about the smell.
Willie O'Brien, the manager of the facility says a lot of that smell comes from the sulfur produced when bacteria breaks down the contaminants in the water.
"They take that sulfate and break it down and they can produce hydrogen sulfide in that process, and maybe some other sulfurous, odorous compounds," O'Brien said.
To reduce this smell O'Brien says they have three options in the works.
The one project already in the works will separate waste water from heavy industry, which O'Brien says he believes the worst of the smells comes from.
“We’ll be able to separate that high strength waste from the plant sludges which will cut down on the biological activity that happens right now.” O'Brien said.
He says another solution they've been looking into involved lowering the temperature of the tanks they use to do that.
“If we were to essentially ramp down the temperature of those thermophilic digesters and digest at a mesophilic only temperature range," he said. "Our hopes are that that would reduce some of the odors that are output."
The third option they’ve looked into is chemicals that could be added to the process that would reduce the smell, but O'Brien says supply chain issues make that option difficult.
“We may have been able to get access to a manufactured product," he said. "At a cost of up to or over $600,000 a year.”
O'Brien says that price point just wasn’t feasible at the time for the city, and there was no assurance they’d have a steady supply. Because of that, the smell is not going away anytime soon.
However O'Brien gave an update to city councilors on these efforts at their meeting Monday night. Councilors signaled they were in favor of any and all of these solutions. They'll make final decisions while they decide budgeting for the next year.