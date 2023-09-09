Dubuque Hempstead beats Senior 28-7 to remain unbeaten

DUBUQUE(KWWL)--It was a defensive battle early between Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior at Dalzel Field tonight.
In the First Quarter where it’s fourth and goal for the Rams on the Hempstead 6. Daylin Moore gets stopped on a QB sneak and the Mustangs would take over on downs.
In the second Hempstead’s Bryce Roling misses wide left on a 30 yard field goal, the game remains tied at 0.
Later in the second Seniors Drew Francois breaks one loose and makes a few defenders miss on 2nd Down and puts the Rams inside the 5.
The Rams would be unable to capitalize though as a few plays later Senior kicker Aiden Artist gets his field goal blocked.
With 26 seconds to go in the first half Carter Krug finds Quinn Breitbach off a tipped pass for a 45 yard touchdown. Mustangs would lead 7-0 at the half and wouldn’t look back as they’d end up winning 28-7 and improve to 3-0 on the year.