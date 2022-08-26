Dubuque community comes together to put decades old pipe organ back in place

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Back in June over 50 community members came together to help take apart the Westminster Presbyterian Church's decades old pipe organ. If they hadn't the instrument was at risk of going silent forever. Now they've returned to put the 60 year old pipe organ back where it belongs.
Since Tuesday craftsmen from Dobson Pipe Organ Builders and volunteers have returned to the church to put over 2,000 pipes and pieces back where they were first put in 1964.
The volunteers are calling the project "Renewing a Music Legacy". Many of them signing their name on what they’re calling the volunteer pipe organ. Which is be one of the pipes that will be reinstalled into the organ.
Like Riley Sindt, who majors in organ playing at the University of Dubuque.
“Seeing this organ be rebuilt was very very special, and the Westminster Presbyterian has been very accommodating to myself and other members of the UD community," Sindt said. "Felt like it’s only fair I step up and help them when they’ve done so much for us.”
Sindt wasn’t the only one. Merrill Crawford, who organized the restoration, says athletes from the University of Dubuque’s men and women's track teams and the football team all came on Tuesday to help them.
“We looked at each other and we looked at our knees and we looked at our ankles and we looked at our backs and thought ‘oh boy, can we do this’," Crawford said, referring to the heaviest pipes and boxes stored in the church's basement. "We were rescued on Tuesday.”
Crawford says without the student athletes' help they would likely have taken till next week to get the job done. Now they expect to be finished by Friday.
Donny Hobbs, the project manager with Dobson, says the volunteers helped the project go smoothly.
“Merrill has been great getting lots of volunteers and help lined up," Hobbs said. "Having the people from the university come by over week to carry things up into the balcony for us. But all the help from the church has been really nice and really helpful.”
The pipe organ won’t be ready for music until Dobson tuner and voice specialists return the week of September 6th.
The project was initially estimated to be $90 to $100 thousand, and so far the church has raised around $77,000. However Crawford says due to all the volunteers, that initial estimate is higher than the final cost will be.