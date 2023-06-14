Dry conditions delay reopening of Pikes Peak State Park campground

McGREGOR, Iowa (KWWL) -- The newly renovated campground at Pikes Peak State Park in Clayton County remains closed, due to dry conditions.
According to Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the campground is ready to open. However, rain is needed for the grass grow.
The Pikes Peak campsites have been closed for renovations since January. The renovation project included upgrades electrical systems, campsite pads, road paving and re-seeding of grass.
DNR officials will announce reopening dates once they are determined. Anyone who wants to receive an email when the campground opens, can register on the Pikes Peak State Park webpage. To register, CLICK HERE.