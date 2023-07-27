Driver injured in Linn County crash after falling asleep behind the wheel

Palo, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man in Palo was injured after falling asleep behind the wheel on Thursday, causing his vehicle to crash in a ditch.
Linn County Deputies and the Palo Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of Covington Road for a vehicle that entered a ditch and landed upside down.
Crews had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The driver has been identified as 65-year-old William Kasner of Shellsburg.
Upon investigation, officials learned that Kasner had fallen asleep behind the wheel, crossed into oncoming traffic and continued into the ditch.
Kasner was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.