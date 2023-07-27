 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values will again reach near 105 Friday
afternoon...locally higher values possible.

* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Driver injured in Linn County crash after falling asleep behind the wheel

Palo, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man in Palo was injured after falling asleep behind the wheel on Thursday, causing his vehicle to crash in a ditch.

Linn County Deputies and the Palo Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of Covington Road for a vehicle that entered a ditch and landed upside down.

Crews had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The driver has been identified as 65-year-old William Kasner of Shellsburg.

Upon investigation, officials learned that Kasner had fallen asleep behind the wheel, crossed into oncoming traffic and continued into the ditch. 

Kasner was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

