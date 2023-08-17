Driver identified in fatal Winneshiek County semi crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A driver from Waterloo who died in a fatal semi crash in Winneshiek County on Wednesday has been identified by authorities.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office responded to Goddard Creek southwest of Fort Atkinson on Highway 24 on Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they discovered that a semi had driven off a bridge before overturning and catching on fire.
The driver, identified as 33-year-old Kyle McNeil of Waterloo, died from his injuries.
Emergency personnel stayed on scene for several hours to remove the wreckage, and will continue the efforts on Thursday.
The crash remains under investigation by the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.