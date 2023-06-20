Driver extricated, seriously injured after Chickasaw County crash

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One person was seriously injured and sent to a local hospital after a head-on collision in Chickasaw County early Tuesday morning.
Iowa State Patrol troopers say the driver of a southbound SUV crossed the center line on Highway 63 near Mission Avenue around 2:30 Tuesday morning, hitting a northbound semi head on.
The driver of the SUV needed to be extricated before being sent to the hospital.
The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office, the New Hampton Police Department, and the New Hampton Fire Department all assisted in the immediate aftermath of the crash.