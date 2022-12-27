Driver ejected, injured in Black Hawk County crash

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was injured after being ejected in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County last night.
The collision happened at the rural intersection of Independence Ave. (Iowa 218) and Canfield Road, about 11 miles east of Waterloo.
Sheriff's officials say a truck struck a car that failed to stop for a stop sign. The northbound truck struck the rear driver side of the car.
According to authorities, the car's driver was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injures. The victim was taken to a Waterloo hospital for treatment.
The truck's driver was not injured.
Sheriff's officials have not yet released any names.