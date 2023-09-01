 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver charged with OWI after crashing vehicle into Cedar Falls Casey's store

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A car crashed into a Casey's store in Cedar Falls on Friday afternoon, with the driver having been charged with Operating while Intoxicated.

Around 4:00 p.m. Cedar Falls Police were dispatched to 5226 University Avenue for a report of a vehicle hitting a building. 

Upon investigation, they discovered that Parma Verly had struck the building, causing substantial damage. Verly was arrested and charged with Operating while Intoxicated.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

 