Driver charged with OWI after crashing vehicle into Cedar Falls Casey's store

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A car crashed into a Casey's store in Cedar Falls on Friday afternoon, with the driver having been charged with Operating while Intoxicated.
Around 4:00 p.m. Cedar Falls Police were dispatched to 5226 University Avenue for a report of a vehicle hitting a building.
Upon investigation, they discovered that Parma Verly had struck the building, causing substantial damage. Verly was arrested and charged with Operating while Intoxicated.
No injuries were reported in the incident.