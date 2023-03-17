Driver arrested after police chase in Cedar Falls, Waterloo

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person is in custody following a late night chase in Cedar Falls.
The pursuit started after police tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Sunny Lane and Terrace Dr.
Police say the driver -- Chandra Horton -- refused to stop and led officers on a chase into Waterloo, then back in Cedar Falls. The vehicle eventually stopped near the intersection of Ashworth Dr. and Algonquin Dr.
Horton was arrested for eluding, having an outstanding warrant and multiple traffic violations.