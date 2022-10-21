Dr. Egbuonye reflects on her tenure at the Black Hawk County Health Department

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- After six years at the helm of the Black Hawk County Health Department, Friday is Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye's last day in her position.
She is leaving for a job in the private sector with Molina Healthcare of Iowa. She will serve as the Associate Vice President of Community Engagement.
Dr. Egbuonye says that leading the health department has been the "honor of a lifetime." She said that had a lot of mixed emotions about her departure, and a big reason why is the people that work with her.
She gushed about how proud she is of their dedication and passion for the work. In the last six years, Dr. Egbuonye says that it's never felt like coming to work.
"I always felt that I was coming out to a team that just equally has the same passionate as I do," Egbuonye told KWWL.
She took command in 2016 as the first black woman and black immigrant to lead the health department. With that, there were some heavy expectations.
"I just didn't know how I would be perceived. It is something that weighs on you as a person of color. I have a big task to do because I want to make sure that this door stays open to people like myself," she said.
She elaborated on some of the challenges of the position during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The pandemic helped us with the visibility and showed us the importance of our role," she said.
As the face of the Black Hawk County's response to COVID-19, she helped the public navigate the pandemic.
"I'm very proud of the team and everything that we did in leading the response," she said.
She said that she never expected how much the issue of public health could be politicized, but it taught her a valuable lesson.
"As the leader, it's always important to be true and authentic to yourself. It's important to stay positive during very difficult moments. It's our responsibility to uplift and encourage our teams," she added.
While speaking before the County Board of Supervisors for the last time, she challenged county leaders to be collaborative in meeting community needs.
"In order to be resource rich, you have to also be strategic and building an infrastructure that is prepared to deal with future disasters or pandemic, but also an infrastructure that reflects the now of what the workforce needs," she told the board.