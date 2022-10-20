Don't rake your leaves just yet: Here's why

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Fall is here and with it, leaves are collecting around yards. Before getting to work on raking them up, there might be a good reason to leave them there.
"When you rake them off in the spring time, you'll notice that it's often greener than the areas that are exposed," a conservation official told KWWL.
Conservation officials say that a layer of leaves can insulate the ground and prevent it from drying out and freezing too fast.
Instead of leaf blowing them all away, rake them into garden beds, use them as mulch, or put them around trees.