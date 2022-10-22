Don Bosco opens playoffs with 48-18 win over Winfield-Mt. Union to stay undefeated

GILBERTVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) Don Bosco got a stellar, second half shutout performance from its defense in a 48-18 victory over Winfield-Mt. Union, as the Dons opened the 8-man state football playoffs Friday night in Gilbertville.
The undefeated Dons found themselves in a first half dog fight.
Iowa Hawkeye recruit, Cam Buffington, scored on three touchdown runs, and the Wolves closed the gap to 20-18 late in the first half. The Wolves would not score again on Friday night.
The Don Bosco defense set the tone early with a fumble recovery.
The Dons scored on their first play from scrimmage on a Myles McMahon touchdown run. McMahon and Jacob Thiry both had first half touchdowns, as the Dons remain undefeated heading to the second round of the playoffs.