Dog left abandoned at Des Moines Airport has been adopted

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The dog who was abandoned outside of the Des Moines Airport, named Allie, has been adopted by a family who saw her the day she was left there.
The attached photo is Allie saying goodbye to Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa staff.
The ARL made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday. Allie was adopted on Wednesday.
In the post ARL said, "Her new family has already reached out to us with an update, saying Allie is settling in very well."
A New Jersey man was recently charged with abandonment and neglect after leaving Allie behind while boarding a flight without her.