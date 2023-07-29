Dog dies in Iowa City duplex fire

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A dog died in a duplex fire in Iowa City.
It happened along Walker Circle around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters were sent to the burning duplex after the resident of the adjacent unit called 911.
When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke. Crews determined the unit where the fire began was unoccupied.
The fire was contained to the one unit, which sustained an estimated $100,000 in damages. The cause is under investigation.
Iowa City fire officials confirmed a dog died in the fire. None of the firefighters were injured.