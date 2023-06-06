Dismantling efforts begin at collapsed Davenport apartment building

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Black Hawk, southwestern Bremer, northeastern Grundy and southeastern Butler Counties through 400 PM CDT... At 333 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Shell Rock, or 7 miles west of Waverly, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Black Hawk, southwestern Bremer, northeastern Grundy and southeastern Butler Counties, including the following locations... Janesville, Waverly Municipal Airport, New Hartford and George Wyth State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH