Dismantling efforts begin at collapsed Davenport apartment building

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Urban Search and Rescue group that has been assisting in the Davenport building collapse demobilized on Monday night, effectively beginning a new phase of operation at the site.
On Tuesday, the city of Davenport said that operations are now moving forward to "dismantle" the rest of the building.
Crews have cleared the debris pile to the foundation floor, and are continuing to remove the debris on Tuesday.
Three people were killed in the collapse that happened at the end of May.