 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Black
Hawk, southwestern Bremer, northeastern Grundy and southeastern
Butler Counties through 400 PM CDT...

At 333 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Shell Rock, or 7 miles west of Waverly, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Black
Hawk, southwestern Bremer, northeastern Grundy and southeastern
Butler Counties, including the following locations... Janesville,
Waverly Municipal Airport, New Hartford and George Wyth State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Dismantling efforts begin at collapsed Davenport apartment building

  • Updated
  • 0
davenport
Daniel Perreault

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Urban Search and Rescue group that has been assisting in the Davenport building collapse demobilized on Monday night, effectively beginning a new phase of operation at the site.

On Tuesday, the city of Davenport said that operations are now moving forward to "dismantle" the rest of the building.

Crews have cleared the debris pile to the foundation floor, and are continuing to remove the debris on Tuesday.

Three people were killed in the collapse that happened at the end of May.

Recommended for you