Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by late this
evening. Snow will spread into southern and central Iowa then
persist into Thursday before ending by later in the day. Moderate
to heavy snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds
producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. The lower amounts are expected toward the north side
of the advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be
prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time
and allow extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Des Moines student requests metal detectors in schools; District responds

  • Updated
  • 0
"For this one time, in front of the mayor, in front of the police, in front of the school board, I would like to say, can we please get metal detectors?" said Darin Fernandez, a Des Moines Public School student fourth grader.

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -- During Monday night's Anti-violence Youth Town Hall, a fourth-grader stood up and asked a question.

"For this one time, in front of the mayor, in front of the police, in front of the school board, I would like to say, can we please get metal detectors?" said Darin Fernandez, a Des Moines Public School student fourth grader.

We spoke with Darin Fernandez's mother, Jessica Fernandez.

She is proud of her son standing and asking the question.

"He mentioned to me, for this school year, he actually wanted a bulletproof book bag," Jessica Fernandez said.

Earlier on Monday, during Des Moines Public Schools 'State of the Schools' address, Interim Superintendent Matt Smith was asked about school safety.

"Our schools are not unsafe," Smith said.

Fernandez does not agree, but both she and her son are hopeful metal detectors are in the district's future.

KCCI received a statement from the district that reads in part: "The district currently does not have plans to install metal detectors in our schools."

