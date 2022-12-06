Des Moines International Airport constructing a new tunnel and parking garage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- You may have noticed some construction at the Des Moines National Airport during your Thanksgiving travels.
A new tunnel is being built, leading to a new parking garage. The project costs $45 million and will give the airport 1,100 new parking spaces.
Part of the road will also lead north toward the site of a new terminal, with construction possibly not beginning until 2024.
Des Moines International Airport Executive Director Kevin Foley elaborated on the project details.
"Where are the points that we need to get expanded first? That's the lobby area. If you think about the existing lobby area and the amount of wasted space we have in this area, (it's) because the way things have changed the way we travel," Foley explained.
The airport anticipates that the tunnel will be completed sometime in 2024.