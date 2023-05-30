Demolition plans up in the air as more people believed to be trapped in collapsed Davenport apartment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: In a press conference held by authorities on Tuesday, two people are still believed to be trapped inside a partially-collapsed apartment building in Davenport.
Officials say that a total of five people are still unaccounted for at as of Tuesday afternoon. The partial building collapse happened on Sunday.
52-year-old Lisa Brooks was the most recently saved person from the building on Monday. A total of nine people have been rescued so far.
Plans to demolish the building are up in the air as officials constantly assess the stability of the building, which is said to be getting worse over time.
ORIGINAL: Nearly 24 hours have passed since an apartment building in Davenport partially collapsed with people inside. It has posed a challenge for first responders as the building is structurally unsound.
Emergency responders worked overnight and during the day on Monday to search through the rubble. Police have had roadways around the building blocked off while they continue a search of the building.
On Monday morning, officials said an eighth person was rescued from the building overnight and was hospitalized.
By Monday night, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County to assist those impacted by the collapse.
The stability of the structure is a concern, and is posing a risk for first responders. However, several agencies from eastern Iowa responded in the search efforts.
Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said they received help from, "Iowa Task Force One, the Cedar Rapids division, arrived overnight. They began additional search and rescue operations assisted by canine units."
Members of the Home Smart Real Estate Brokerage set up a support tent for fist responders nearby for when they need to take a break.
The search continued through the day as they brought in heavy machinery to help clear the rubble. Once that is cleared, the investigation into what caused the collapse will begin.
After an initial update on Monday morning, city officials have revealed no new information, including how many residents are still missing.