Delaware County man transported to hospital after crash

DUNDEE, Iowa (KWWL)- Unity Point Air transported a Delaware County man to the University of Iowa after a crash in Dundee Thursday.
A preliminary report from the Iowa State Patrol indicates Michael Nelson's life was saved by a seatbelt after he lost control and drove into a ditch near the intersection of 130th Ave. and Dove Road in Dundee.
Officials say Nelson tried to pick up a GPS when he drove onto a shoulder, overcorrected, lost control, and flipped over into the ditch.
There's no word on his condition.