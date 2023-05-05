 Skip to main content
Delaware County man transported to hospital after crash

DUNDEE, Iowa (KWWL)- Unity Point Air transported a Delaware County man to the University of Iowa after a crash in Dundee Thursday.

A preliminary report from the Iowa State Patrol indicates Michael Nelson's life was saved by a seatbelt after he lost control and drove into a ditch near the intersection of 130th Ave. and Dove Road in Dundee. 

Officials say Nelson tried to pick up a GPS when he drove onto a shoulder, overcorrected, lost control, and flipped over into the ditch.

There's no word on his condition. 

