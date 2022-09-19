Delaware county farmers speak out against proposed Navigator pipeline

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)-- Farmers in Delaware county are saying no to the proposed navigator pipeline, that would funnel liquid carbon dioxide from South Dakota to Illinois. The farmers are saying they will not let surveyors on their land and plan to fight it in court.
For the Burkles family, that battle started when Navigator surveyors came to their farm on Labor Day.
“I don’t want an easement on my property that someone else is entitled to and I don’t want to be forced to give up that easement," Dennis Burkle said.
Dennis Burkle owns a farm just outside of Earlville in Delaware County. He says his daughter Mindy was at home when the surveyors showed up.
“They said,'Oh, we're the survey crew.’ and I said you do not have permission, it’s a holiday," Mindy Burkle said. "Like what are you doing out here”
Despite being asked to leave, they say the surveyors refused.
“I stood at the fenceline and they kept telling me they had the right, but no paper proof at all,” Mindy continued.
Eventually the Delaware sheriff was called and the surveyors left, saying they would need a court order to return. However according to Sheriff John Leclere this was just one of many calls they received on the 5th and 6th of September. Despite this, all surveyors were there legally under Iowa law.
“A registered letter comes 10 days prior to the surveyors showing up," Dennis Burkle explained. "Apparently that gives them permission to enter your property regardless, permission or not.”
Burkle says if Navigator sends a court order, he plans to fight it. His daughter Cassie says she’s concerned what could happen to her family’s farm if navigator gets their way.
“We’re dairy farmers, we need that land to feed our cows, to make milk, to feed the people," she said. "If we don’t have enough feed we got to sell cows. Which means less milk. Which means less milk in the system and that means higher prices for consumers.”
Burkle is not alone, several farmers nearby had similar experiences, and plan to join him in blocking Navigator from their land. Linda Rului, also from Delaware county says she's not willing to give up any of her farmland.
“I worked long and hard for this land. We nurtured it, we made it what it is," Rului said. "And to have it taken away and ruined by someone. A private entity.”
Rului is one of many farmers in Delaware County whose land is within the proposed corridor for the liquid CO2 pipeline. Like the Burkles, she claims to have had a negative experience with the surveyors. Fellow farmer John Hoffman, says he's seen the same.
“One of the surveyors said, this is IUB ground, we have the right to survey," Hoffman explained. "Comments like that do not wash very good with anybody. Any farmer or any land owner. There seems to be a sense of arrogance.”
Hoffman says along with the bad attitude he’s seen, he’s concerned about a private company like Navigator having the ability to use eminent domain against him and other landowners.
“The fact that they’ve got this eminent domain law in their back pocket worries everybody and I think they’re abusing the whole system by turning that on us when it’s a private company coming around wanting to buy your farm,” he said.
Hoffman says many of his fellow farmers are concerned about the safety risk of having a pipeline that could leak on their property. With that risk, farmer Brad Kimmerle says he’s not seeing much benefit to their community.
“The profits are going to leave our state and in some instances possibly even leave this country," Kimmerle said. "If we’re gonna provide the infrastructure for this project. Maybe we need to participate more.”
Ruilui is also concerned about whether the next generation of her family would even want her farm if the pipeline is on it.
“We enjoyed our farms, our children enjoyed our farms," she said. "What’s going to be left for them? No, I don’t want to take that away from my family.”\
Hoffman says so far they have not received the support they hoped from their elected officials.
“We’re not getting the support we need from our representatives, our congressmen, and our governor," Hoffman said. "We want to know right now, which side are you on? Are you with the piping industry or are you with farmers.”
Whatever the answer several farmers in Delaware County say they plan to fight to the end.
“We’re gonna put up a wall against this," Hoffman said representing the group of around fifteen farmers. "We’re farmers, we’re American, Iowa farmers, and we’re here to support everybody here and they’ll do the same for us. We’re gonna fight this all the way to South Dakota where they want to pump it or down to Illinois.”