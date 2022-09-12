'Days Of Our Lives' transitions to Peacock on Monday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Starting on Monday, September 12, "Days Of Our Lives" viewers will have to make the jump to streaming to watch the beloved show, as the drama series has been moved to NBC's streaming service known as Peacock.
According to NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus, the move was made because most viewers of the show were already watching it online.
“With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers,” Lazarus said.
In its' place, a new program will begin airing - called "NBC News Daily." The hour-long show will showcase both national and international news coverage. It will be anchored by Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen, and Morgan Radford.
If you have questions on how to watch the episodes on Peacock, you may call a support care line at 1-855-597-1827.