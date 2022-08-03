'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to exclusively be on Peacock

NEW YORK (KWWL) -- Fans of long-time drama "Days of Our Lives" will have to watch the show in a new location come this fall as it will be moving from NBC to exclusively be on their streaming platform Peacock.
A release from NBC Affiliate Marketing says that starting September 12, new episodes will be available to watch on Peacock, and Peacock Premium subscribers will have access the show's whole library.
This is a huge shift for NBC's longest-running series which has aired over 14,000 episodes. There will also be a Peacock Original titled "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."
"NBC News Daily," will instead be taking the position in the 'Days' daytime slot starting on September 12. This hourlong national and international news program will be anchored by Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen, and Morgan Radford.
“With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus said.
While the historic shows is moving off of NBC, the sands will continue to flow into the streaming era.