Day One at the Coed State Track Meet/1A and 4A

DES MOINES(KWWL)--The opening morning kicked off with classes 1A and 4A tearing up the blue oval –
And it started with a victory for South Winn – the Warriors had been close in the 4 by 8-hundred before – this time they got it with freshman Maddy Jansen bringing them home in 9 minutes, 41 seconds in a dominant performance –
Maddy: “I wanted this all year. I’m really happy.”
Josie: “This is our third year trying and we finally got it. It feels pretty good.”
In the 1A long jump – East Buc’s Andelyn Cabalka went a personal best 16 feet 9 inches for a runner-up finish –
In the 4-hundred – it’s defending 1A champ Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield – doing it once again – the sophomore goes 55-94 – just shy of the 1A record for back to back wins –
Kadence: “I was a little upset because one, I didn’t know I could run that fast. That was really surprising, but the record’s in the 55’s, so if I could’ve cut off a few more milliseconds I could’ve got it, but it’s alright because I’m very happy with that time.”
On the boys side – class 4A 32-hundred – defending champ Ford Washburn of City High came up just short finishing second to Dowling Catholic’s Jackson Heidisch –
While Drake high jump champ Jacob Kieler of Cedar Falls went over 6-9 to finish third – but up top it was an epic battle between City High’s Matt Schaekenbach and Linn-Mar’s TJ Jackson – both pumped going over 6-11 – but with fewer overall misses – Jackson is the champ –
TJ: “Throughout the years I’ve been kind of inconsistent like sophomore year I got third. Junior year I didn’t even place, and now winning it. I really needed it.”
Another big City High performance in the 4 by 8-hundred – along with some state history – the Little Hawks and Johnston both run state records – but it’s City that keeps it with Truman Thompson bringing them in at all time Iowa best 7 minutes, 37 seconds –
Truman: “Yeah, I don’t think we could’ve done it without Johnston. That’s really awesome. We have the two fastest times of all time in one race.”
“That’s insane.”
“Yeah.”