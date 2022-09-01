DaVita Dialysis set to leave Independence, hospital looks at options

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) – There's an uncertain future at the moment for dialysis care in Independence. The company providing the services in the city announced they would be discontinuing the service.
DaVita Dialysis formally notified the Buchanan County Health Center that the company intends to cease its operations at the BCHC campus in early November.
Hospital administration at BCHC said they recognize the importance of having dialysis care and the ease of offering it locally. The hospital is currently exploring options to keep local access to dialysis for current and future patients.
Without a dialysis center in Independence, patients would likely have to travel to Waterloo, Cedar Rapids or Manchester for their treatments.
BCHC will provide updates on the future of dialysis treatments in Buchanan County as they are available.