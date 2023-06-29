Davenport sets aside $3 million for demolition and response costs of apartment collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The city of Davenport is setting aside $3 million to pay for the demolition and response to the apartment collapse that killed three people over the Memorial Day weekend.
The Davenport city council approved the funds on Wednesday night.
KWQC reports that $500,000 was dedicated toward public safety. The other $2.5 million was earmarked from the general fund.
In the wake of the building collapse, multiple lawsuits have been filed by victims' families against the owner Andrew Wold, as well as the city of Davenport.