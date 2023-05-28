 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport priest removed from ministry amid new allegation of sexual misconduct

  • 0
church cross

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL)- A Davenport priest has been removed from ministry after the Diocese of Davenport learned about inappropriate behavior in the 1990s.

The Diocese said it got a report Father John Stack engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor.

Law enforcement in Scott and Clinton Counties, where the alleged behavior occurred, have been notified.

The case was referred back to the Diocese for further investigation and possible canonical process.

Father Stack has been removed from ministry while the Diocese investigates the allegations.

"We apologize to all those who have been abused and continue to pray for them," the Diocese of Davenport said in a statement Sunday night.

Here is a complete list of all of Father Stack's assignments:

06/01/1988 - 07/02/1990 Davenport: Holy Family

07/02/1990 - 05/13/1992 Keokuk: All Saints

05/13/1992 - 06/14/1993 East Pleasant Plain: St. Joseph

05/13/1992 - 06/14/1993 Richland: St. Frances Xavier Cabrini

06/01/1994 - 04/19/2013 Clinton: Samaritan Health Systems

05/01/1996 - 04/01/1997 Clinton: The Alverno

10/07/1996 - 07/01/2000 Camanche: Church of the Visitation

08/15/2000 - 06/30/2004 Clinton: Sisters of St. Francis

01/30/2004 - 07/01/2004 Toronto: St James

01/30/2004 - 07/01/2004 Oxford Junction: Sacred Heart

01/30/2004 - 07/01/2004 Lost Nation: Sacred Heart

07/01/2004 - 10/17/2005 Charlotte: St. Patrick Church-Villa Nova

07/01/2004 - 10/17/2005 Sugar Creek: Ss. Mary and Joseph

10/17/2005 - 06/30/2006 Grand Mound: Ss. Philip & James

10/17/2005 - 06/30/2006 Dewitt: St. Joseph

12/06/2016 - 07/01/2017 Mount Pleasant: St. Alphonsus

07/01/2017 - 07/01/2022 Clinton: Jesus Christ Prince of Peace

07/01/2022 – present         Fort Madison: Holy Family

07/01/2022 – present         Montrose: St. Joseph

 

Recommended for you