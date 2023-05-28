Davenport priest removed from ministry amid new allegation of sexual misconduct

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL)- A Davenport priest has been removed from ministry after the Diocese of Davenport learned about inappropriate behavior in the 1990s.
The Diocese said it got a report Father John Stack engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor.
Law enforcement in Scott and Clinton Counties, where the alleged behavior occurred, have been notified.
The case was referred back to the Diocese for further investigation and possible canonical process.
Father Stack has been removed from ministry while the Diocese investigates the allegations.
"We apologize to all those who have been abused and continue to pray for them," the Diocese of Davenport said in a statement Sunday night.
Here is a complete list of all of Father Stack's assignments:
06/01/1988 - 07/02/1990 Davenport: Holy Family
07/02/1990 - 05/13/1992 Keokuk: All Saints
05/13/1992 - 06/14/1993 East Pleasant Plain: St. Joseph
05/13/1992 - 06/14/1993 Richland: St. Frances Xavier Cabrini
06/01/1994 - 04/19/2013 Clinton: Samaritan Health Systems
05/01/1996 - 04/01/1997 Clinton: The Alverno
10/07/1996 - 07/01/2000 Camanche: Church of the Visitation
08/15/2000 - 06/30/2004 Clinton: Sisters of St. Francis
01/30/2004 - 07/01/2004 Toronto: St James
01/30/2004 - 07/01/2004 Oxford Junction: Sacred Heart
01/30/2004 - 07/01/2004 Lost Nation: Sacred Heart
07/01/2004 - 10/17/2005 Charlotte: St. Patrick Church-Villa Nova
07/01/2004 - 10/17/2005 Sugar Creek: Ss. Mary and Joseph
10/17/2005 - 06/30/2006 Grand Mound: Ss. Philip & James
10/17/2005 - 06/30/2006 Dewitt: St. Joseph
12/06/2016 - 07/01/2017 Mount Pleasant: St. Alphonsus
07/01/2017 - 07/01/2022 Clinton: Jesus Christ Prince of Peace
07/01/2022 – present Fort Madison: Holy Family
07/01/2022 – present Montrose: St. Joseph