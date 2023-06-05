Davenport officials look to next steps as community still looks for answers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- In a press conference on Monday morning, Davenport leaders announced that three bodies had been pulled from the rubble of the collapsed apartment building over the weekend. Investigators don't believe that anyone else is missing at this time, and a timeline for when the demolition will take place is currently unknown.
The heavy machinery at the site is staying silent at this time, however, impacted residents are still demanding answers.
Officials said that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is assisting the city's fire marshal and police to figure out what happened.
However, several current and former residents of the apartment building say that officials should have spotted the warning signs long before the collapse.
Schlaan Murray lived in the building from February 2022 until early 2023. He says that the building was barely maintained and he can't understand how city inspectors allowed it.
Murray said, "There was trash throughout the hallways and the stairwells. The elevator had a pee smell because dogs had peed in there. Just completely a place where I don’t understand how they even let people in there. I don’t understand how they were being rented out.”
Murray said that ownership only sent maintenance one time in the year he lived there despite having eight to nine complaints he needed fixed. When they did arrive, he says it was a patch for a problem that broke again immediately.
Murray says that he hopes the owner Andrew Wold faces charges for the state he left the building in. Wold's first appearance in court related to the disaster is set for Friday, June 9.
During Monday morning's press conference, Mayor Mike Matson was asked how Wold was involved in the aftermath of the collapse.
Mayor Matson replied, "I have had no contact with him. I don't know if anybody else has."
A reporter followed up, asking, "So he's not consulted, or helping or doing anything that you know of?"
Mayor Matson replied, "I don't.. not that I'm aware of."
A lawsuit filed on Monday by Dayna Feuerbach, one of the injured residents of the building, alleges multiple counts of negligence against Wold. She is seeking damages. The file can be read below.
Mayor Matson said that the city is working with a contractor and multiple structural experts across the country on how best to proceed.