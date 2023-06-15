Davenport city council approves aid package for those impacted by apartment collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Davenport city council has approved $600,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for an aid package to assist those impacted by the partial collapse of the downtown apartment building.
The city also says that they're hiring two external firms to investigate the cause of the building collapse that resulted in the deaths of three people. There's no estimate for how long that may take.
Some people in Davenport expressed frustration with how city officials handled the warning signs that the building would collapse. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against building owner Andrew Wold in the weeks since the collapse.
One resident said, "The city is going to be on the hook for tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars, and the city is acting like everything is normal. I gotta tell you I've done some stupid things in my life but I've never bankrupted a city."