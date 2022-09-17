Cyclocross season kicks off in Tondro Pray Bike Park

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)-- It's cyclocross racing season in Iowa, and the first tournament of the season is being held in Cedar Falls this weekend.
Racers pedaled to first place in Tondro Pray Bike Park, ranging in age from 8 to 80, taking on obstacles and difficult routes. Race director Steffoni Schmidt said a lot goes into the course.
"There are all kinds of bike races, different disciplines that you can ride, and this is one of them. So it's kind of fast and furious you ride a looped course for a set amount of laps usually 35-60 minutes and it's just a ton of fun," she explained.
Adding, "there's twists and turns there's barriers to jump over, we've got a little sandpit action— so lots of fun."
Typically, Mason City kicks off the season closer to Labor Day, but this year, Schmidt was given the honors.
"There's a little pressure to kick it off, but it's also super exciting to be the first one because everybody's really excited for cross season and you know it's the change of seasons, summer into fall, and mountain biking into cyclocross and so people are always excited," she said.
Starting her own Cyclocross journey five years ago, Schmidt says the sport is supportive of all its athletes.
"It's not intimidating. Everybody cheers for everybody, and you can always try to do your best, but then you kind of see the same competitors at your same races and so you develop some good rivalries, some friendly rivalries amongst each other."
With sponsors ranging from local gyms, local cafes and local restaurants, Schmidt says it's clear the Cedar Valley is supportive of biking and the community.
"We've got such generous folks who have given their time and their resources to be sponsors to help put up all of this tape and set the course. I just think it shows what a great community the Cedar Valley is," she said.
That being said, for Schmidt, the personal reward is worth more than a spot on the podium.
"It's a personal challenge. It's good to be active. I think it sets a good example for my kids and you know to see their mom out there doing her best and like I said, I just love seeing the friends I've developed over the years, you know we celebrate just other life events with each other now," she concluded.
The tournament lasts through Sunday-- with races still open for registration in person. Kids 9 to 18 race for free through Hall biking, and adults race for a fee, but it includes free drinks and snacks. Sunday's race also includes a dog competition, where pups can take on the course themselves.
For more information on bike races in Eastern Iowa or anywhere in the state, visit here.