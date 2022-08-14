Cross-country ride stops in Oelwein to honor fallen law enforcement officers

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL)- An organization on a cross-country ride stopped in Oelwein on Thursday to pay tribute to Eastern Iowa law enforcement officers who recently lost their lives in the line of duty.
It is part of an annual End of Watch Ride by Beyond the Call of Duty to honor officers who died in the previous year.
The organization is a non-profit that works to ensure no officer is forgotten, helps the families of fallen officers, and supports training to lower the number of officers killed.
The ride includes a large trailer that is a mobile tribute to law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the past year.
On Thursday, the ride stopped at the Iowa State Patrol's District 10 post headquarters, the home base for Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith and Trooper Ted Benda.
Sgt. Smith was shot and killed while responding to a standoff in Grundy Center in April 2021. He served 27 years with the Iowa State Patrol. Sgt. Smith's wife Kathy was on hand in Oelwein to see the tribute to her late husband.
Trooper Benda died in an October 2021 accident on Highway 52 north of Postville after swerving to avoid a deer while en route to a call. He was critically injured and died five days later.
In addition to Benda and Smith, the trailer includes the names and faces of Corrections officer Robert McFarland and registered nurse Lorena Schulte. Both died during a failed escape attempt by two inmates at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March 2021.
During the ride's stop in Oelwein, they all honored three law enforcement officers who died in 2021 from complications after contracting COVID-19.
Conservation Officer Steve Reighard passed away in January 2021. He started with the DNR as a park ranger at Gull Point State Park in 2005 before becoming a conservation officer in Dickinson County in 2012.
Corrections Officer Richard Newkirk died after battling COVID-19 in November 2021. Newkirk worked at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. He was an Iowa National Guard veteran and 14-year veteran of the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Parole Officer Broderick Richard Daye passed away in September 2021. He worked in the Department of Correctional Services in Iowa's 5th Judicial District in Des Moines.
