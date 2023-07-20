Woman sues Waverly shelter for negligence

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former Waterloo woman is suing a Waverly shelter for negligence, alleging that her 14-year-old daughter was sexually abused there.
The woman says that her daughter was sexually abused by a man charged with a different child sex crime a week before. It happened at the Friends of Family Shelter in 2021.
The lawsuit claims that the shelter allowed 20-year-old Joshua Hoskins inside, despite his arrest for sex abuse in Black Hawk County. Hoskins allegedly had sex with the woman's 14-year-old daughter at the shelter. Hoskins plead not guilty to both crimes.
The lawsuit alleges that the shelter did not properly screen applicants before allowing them in.