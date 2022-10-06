Woman sentenced for role in death of Shavondes Martin

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A woman will spend up to ten years in prison for her role in the death of her cousin in Waterloo.
Court documents show that Danaesha Martin earned her sentence on Wednesday. Martin was originally charged with first-degree-murder in the death of Shavondes Martin in 2018, but she entered a plea deal for a lesser charge.
Martin was discovered dead from gunshot wounds in an alley.
Martin was the ex-girlfriend of Raymond Birden Junior. Birden was sentenced to life in prison in 2021 for Martin's murder.