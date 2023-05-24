Woman dead, man suffers life-threatening injury after shooting in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) - A 57-year-old woman is dead and a 72-year-old man is injured after both were shot on E. Church St. at 4:26 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on scene. The 72-year-old man was taken to local hospital the sent to a Des Moines hospital for emergency medical treatment with a life-threatening injury.
Marshalltown Police say the investigation is continuing. Police did find a gun at the scene. There is no information/evidence available indicating any danger to the public. Iowa DCI is assisting Marshalltown Police.
Anyone with information should call Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641.753.1234 or via text by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips may also be submitted online at www.marshallcountycs.com.
Below is a map of the approximate area: