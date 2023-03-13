Woman charged with arson in connection to Waukon fire

WAUKON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 43-year-old has been charged in connection to an arson that happened in Waukon in February.
The fire broke out on February 13 at Tin, Rust, & Harmony.
According to Waukon Police, 43-year-old Mindy Jo Jones has been arrested. She's being charged with first-degree arson and animal abuse due to the death of a canine as a result of the fire.
The Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office was assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa DCI Lab, the ATF, and the Allamakee County Attorney’s Office.