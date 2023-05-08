Woman charged with arson after allegedly setting rug on fire inside Westgate apartment

WESTGATE, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Oelwein woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a rug on fire inside an apartment in Westgate.
According to police, 39-year-old Lakesha S. Hicks started the fire around 8:00 a.m.
One of the occupants of the apartment was woken up by a dog and from the smoke. The occupants of the apartment were able to extinguish the fire and they later reported it to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
Hicks has been charged with first-degree arson and is being held in the Fayette County jail.